Another successful Sandy Show

The 2024 Sandy Garden & Craft Show, perhaps formerly better known as the Sandy Show, took place at Sandy Conservative Club last Saturday, 31st August.

The 2024 Sandy Garden & Craft Show was held for the third year, at Sandy Conservative Club. There was additional space available this year, as the Bowls Pavilion was put into use - in previous years there were Home matches on the same day, which prevented its availability. This 'new' feature allowed not only additional exhibit tables but also somewhere for visitors to relax with a cup of tea and a slice of cake! This proved popular with all of those who took advantage of the facilities found there.

In the main hall, some of the 'cramped' layout experienced at the 2023 Show was relieved, although due the additional exhibits, particularly in the Art & Handicrafts sections, meant some overcrowding! All in all, another successful year, with nearly 700 entries displayed on the Show tables, (610 last year), of which, 28 entrants were new to the Show, around half were youngsters under 16 - an encouraging sign of future interest in the Show. There was also a special Library class organised by Library Manager, Madeline Phippen, with 30 entries!. Judging took place prior to Show day and the winning and placed entries were displayed on their own table. There was also an entry from Sandy Children's Centre in Laburnum Road. The winning exhibit was displayed in the Handicraft section and was also awarded The Scarecrow Competition Trophy, which was presented to Culture and Engagement Officer, Elizabeth Roberts, from Central Bedfordshire Council.

At the end of the Show, acting Chairman, Andrew Havergal, thanked all the Show's Sponsors, Judges, Stewards and everyone who helped to get Show day up and running. He also thanked Sandy Town Mayor, Cllr Joanna Hewitt, for once again agreeing to present the awards. Amongst the regular winners, Richard Marriott carried off several awards, as did David Blain, Hamish Davidson and Gail Smith. (A full list of Award winners will be available on Social Media and the SGCS website shortly.)

Visitors to the 2024 Sandy Garden & Craft Show viewing the exhibits on display in the main hall

Following the Awards presentation, the Mayor was presented with a small gift from the Show's organisers in recognition of her support. In her closing remarks, Cllr Hewitt praised the residents of Sandy and the local area for the quality of the exhibits that she had seen on display at this year's event and hoped sincerely that this annual Show, first run in 1868, would continue for years to come.'