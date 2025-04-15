Bedfordshire ASDA driver marks 100th blood donation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Simon Wells, a Senior Transport Steward and dedicated driver at ASDA’s Bedford site, has reached an incredible milestone - his 100th blood donation.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the past 20 years, Simon has selflessly given blood, and his rare, high-quality donations have often been used to save the lives of young children and babies.

Alongside his job, Simon is also an ambassador for Generation Logistics, an awareness campaign aimed at highlighting the vast opportunities available within the logistics sector. Through his advocacy, he encourages young people to explore careers in logistics, sharing his own journey as an example of the sector’s potential for growth and success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon’s blood donation journey began in 1996, motivated by a desire to give back after receiving free medical treatment throughout his life. Learning that his blood was particularly suitable for newborn babies and children further strengthened his commitment to regular donations.

Simon Wells, Senior Transport Steward at ASDA

“I believe that my donations may have helped save at least one life,” Simon reflects. “That’s more than enough reason to keep going.”

Simon has been employed at ASDA’s Bedford site since 2006, after hearing about the company’s plans to open a new facility. A single phone call led to an interview and tests, resulting in a successful career spanning nearly two decades.

With a passion for the logistics sector, Simon appreciates the energy and flexibility it offers. As the sector that never sleeps, logistics allows its workers to choose shifts that best suit their lifestyle. This flexibility has also played a crucial role in supporting his commitment to blood donation, enabling him to schedule donations around his work. The team at ASDA has been incredibly supportive, recognising the importance of his contributions and often celebrating his milestones alongside him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over time, Simon has come to understand the importance of teamwork and mutual respect in his role, recognising that success in logistics is built on collaboration. The strong sense of camaraderie within his workplace has not only helped him excel in his career but has also reinforced his dedication to giving back to the community.

Bethany Windsor, Programme Director at Generation Logistics, commented: “Simon’s story is a testament to the incredible people who keep the logistics sector moving. His unwavering dedication, both to his career and to his life-saving blood donations, is truly inspiring.

“The logistics sector has always been one that supports its people, offering them the flexibility to balance their careers with their personal commitments and passions. Whether it’s giving back to the community, pursuing further education or achieving personal goals, logistics provides the structure and support to make it possible.”

If you’re thinking about a career in logistics but have no idea what part of the sector is best suited to your talents, try our Find Your Future tool - a five minute quiz which matches you to a potential career based on your interests and personality type.