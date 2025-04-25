Bedfordshire woman to run her first London Marathon in memory of Grandma who lived with Parkinson’s

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leanne Welland, 30, from Toddington, will be lacing up her running shoes tomorrow to take on her first London Marathon in support of Parkinson’s UK - a cause which is incredibly close to her heart.

Leanne is running in memory of her Grandma, Marion Watson, who passed away at the age of 83 after living with Parkinson’s for over a decade.

Leanne said: “My Grandma was an incredible woman - strong, passionate, and full of life. She was a dancer, a fighter, and above all, a true family woman. Her determination to follow her dreams - even later in life when she embraced her love for tap dancing - reminds me every day to keep going, no matter the obstacles.”

Marion’s experiences with Parkinson’s and the impact it had on her left a lasting impact on Leanne, who has since dedicated much of her life to supporting others living with the condition. While studying dance at university, Leanne discovered a passion for community dance and went on to work for six years with Imagination Dance CIC, delivering tailored dance sessions to people in care homes - including many living with Parkinson’s.

(Top left) Leanne (right) with her Grandma, Marion (left). (Bottom left and top right) Leanne training for the marathon. (Bottom right) Leanne (far left) with her family.

Leanne explained: “Watching my Grandma navigate life with Parkinson’s gave me a real understanding of its impact. But it also inspired me to be part of the solution. At Imagination Dance, I saw first-hand how dance could bring people joy, improve mobility, and create meaningful moments. It was a privilege to see participants light up in class, and I’m proud to have been part of that.”

Now, Leanne is taking her commitment even further - running 26.2 miles to raise vital funds and awareness for Parkinson’s UK. She's been documenting her nine-month training journey on Strava (@LeanneWelland), where supporters can follow along and cheer her on virtually.

Leanne added: “This marathon is more than a race. It’s my tribute to my Grandma, and to everyone living with Parkinson’s.

“Training has pushed me to my limits, but I’ve learned just how strong I really am. I hope my journey inspires others to take on their own challenges. If you keep showing up, you’ll surprise yourself with what you can achieve.”

“Every donation, big or small, goes directly to Parkinson’s UK. Together, we can make a difference. Thank you for helping me honour my Grandma and support those still navigating life with Parkinson’s.”

Paul Jackson-Clark, Director of Fundraising & Experience at Parkinson’s UK, said: “We’re so grateful to Leanne for choosing to run the London Marathon for her Grandma, Marion. Taking on a marathon is a huge challenge for anyone and we’ll be cheering her on every step of the way.

“This year, 303 runners will be running the London Marathon to fundraise for Parkinson’s UK. With more than 40 potential symptoms, Parkinson’s can devastate lives. We’ve made huge breakthroughs in the last 50 years, but there is still no cure and current treatments are not good enough.”

To support Leanne and make a donate, visit: justgiving.com/page/leannewelland-londonmarathon-parkisonsuk

Parkinson's is a complex brain condition that gets worse over time. It’s the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, affecting 153,000 people in the UK. It has more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety, and there is currently no cure.

Parkinson’s UK is the charity that’s here to support every Parkinson’s journey, every step of the way.