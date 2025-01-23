Beds bus drivers helped to take a positive approach to mental health

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers, engineers, and support teams for Bedfordshire’s biggest bus operator have been encouraged to get on board a specially decorated bus and ride into the new year in a positive state of mind.

Stagecoach East’s Wellbeing on Wheels (WoW) Bus is touring its four depots, which serve the region, encouraging colleagues to start the year with a fun competition to get motivated for 2025.

The specially modified WoW Bus has been decorated in bright colours and fun items, which are intended to be donated to charity once the current depot-tour finishes at the end of the week. Colleagues have the opportunity to win a Spa Voucher in a challenge to see who can pedal the furthest in 3 minutes.

Tracey-Anne Hancox, Business Support Lead, who leads on Health & Wellbeing at Stagecoach East, said: “We hope that the WoW Bus will bring a touch of fun, and a lot of really useful advice and guidance. We take the wellbeing of our colleagues very seriously, at Stagecoach East, so each of our depots has Health & Wellbeing Champions – Ainsley, Angela, Celena, Mohammed, Paul, Robert, and Steven.

“This WoW Bus tour is an ideal opportunity to make sure that everyone at the depots knows who their Champion is, and feels comfortable in going to them if they need.”

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, added: “One of our fundamental values is that ‘we are stronger together’, so it is very important that we support our colleagues at every stage as they grow as part of our team. It is wonderful to see the WoW Bus out and about, along with the work of our Health & Wellbeing Champions, offering support, and getting across that message that help will be there if it is ever needed.”