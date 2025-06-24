Beds bus operator helps raise funds for local vulnerable children

Stagecoach East team with Mayor Tom Wootton

Bedfordshire’s biggest bus operator has helped raise £350 for the work of the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) across the county.

Stagecoach East came together with NCPCC and Keysoe Cuddle Therapy Ponies in Harpur Square in Bedford, on Childhood Day, to give out information and raise money for local vulnerable children.

NSPCC has been looking out for children for over 140 years, working with schools, offering therapeutic services, doing research, and running a national helpline. It aims to make 1 million children safer from abuse each year.

Darren Roe, Managing Director at Stagecoach East, said: “This was a wonderful day and a lot of people, in our operations, worked very hard to make it happen, including Steve Wallis, our local Health & Wellbeing Champion. At Stagecoach, our promise is that ‘we’ve got you’ and this was a perfect opportunity to show this in action – being there to support some of the most vulnerable members of our society.”

Volunteers raising funds for vulnerable children across Bedfordshire

Lisa Radcliffe, Community Fundraising Manager (East) for NSPCC, added: “I am hugely grateful for the work that everyone put in to make the day such a success, this Childhood Day. This was a first for the town and the charity.

“The successes were many. Meaningful conversations were had about what we do and how we support children and young people. We engaged wonderful volunteers (who I hope will have been inspired to help again) and made some great local connections. This helped forge relationships that we hope to build on.

“Raising £350 was a bonus on top of all the above. It is vital that we help the NSPCC to fundraise, as 80% of the money we spend on children and young people comes from our supporters.”

