Beds families encouraged to get out and explore by bus on International Day of Families

By Stephen Kiely
Published 15th May 2025, 09:55 BST
Updated 15th May 2025, 10:00 BST
Families across Bedfordshire have been encouraged to get out and about by bus, to enjoy everything our regions has to offer at a great value price and to celebrate the International Day of Families.

Bedfordshire’s biggest bus operator, Stagecoach East, offers outstanding value for local families to get around, with unlimited travel all day for a family of 3 people costing just £9.30 in the Town Zone and only £13 in the Plus Zone. Meanwhile, if there are 5 of you in the family, you can all enjoy unlimited travel for just £13.60 in the Town Zone and only £21 in the Plus Zone.

The United Nation’s International Day of Families highlights the crucial role that families play in our society and how family-orientated policies can help to advance sustainable development.

Great places to visit in Bedfordshire include:

David Boden, Business Development Director of Stagecoach East, said: “We are so fortunate to live and operate in a region that is home to so many wonderful places to see and things to do, and the bus is a cheap, convenient, and comfortable way to get there. For many families, catching the bus is an exciting part of a good day out. So, this International Day of Families, maybe think about leaving the car at home and letting the bus get you to your next adventure!”

Find out more about but tickets and services in Bedfordshire here: stagecoach.onelink.me

