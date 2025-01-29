Best friends run half marathon to honor Max's mum and raise funds for Sue Ryder St John's hospice in Moggerhanger

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Running partners Max Gifford and Hannah King from Biggleswade took part in Milton Keynes’ recent Winter Half Marathon in memory of Max’s mum, Sarah Woodhouse.

Max, 32, and best friend Hannah, 30, dressed up as inflatable breasts for the 13.1-mile challenge, raising more than £700 for Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice. Diagnosed with breast cancer, Sarah spent her final weeks being cared for at the hospice, based in Moggerhanger.

Max expressed his gratitude for the ‘exceptional care’ his mum received. He said:

“Mum had metastatic breast cancer and spent her last few months at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice. She was unable to properly take care of her own needs and was in near constant pain, requiring large doses of strong medication. The help and support from the staff right up until she passed away, and even afterwards, was fantastic and very professional.

Max and Hannah

“Mum was given the opportunity to meet the therapy pony, make memories with our family and see the beautiful gardens of Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice on a sunny day. Her last few days were spent in a peaceful environment and were more than she could have wished for.”

Max promised his mum at her bedside that he would raise money for the charity which cared for her. “I wanted to give something back to Sue Ryder and help raise awareness of the charity too,” he explained.

“Running the Milton Keynes Winter Half Marathon dressed as a breast was my way of supporting Sue Ryder and remembering my mum. I was lucky that Hannah decided to join me as her auntie Wendy is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer.”

Following weeks of training and many miles on the treadmill, the plucky pair set off on the single-lap, traffic-free route, following the Grand Union Canal, crossing the finish line after 3 hours and 22 minutes.

Max and Hannah cross the finish line

Max said: “The run ended up being on the same weekend as Storm Darragh, resulting in a flooded and treacherous course. But we still went ahead, wearing boots rather than trainers to better cope with the wet conditions. The wind was against me and my costume through the whole race – we started inflated and finished rather deflated!

“I know my mum would have been really proud of me raising money for the hospice that did so much to take care of her in her greatest time of need.”

Lewis Kaler, Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to Max and Hannah for supporting Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice by taking on this wintery challenge.

“The incredible funds raised will help us continue to be there for families when they need it most, because no one should face death or grief alone.”

For more information on fundraising events, contact the fundraising team at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice 01767 642412 or email: [email protected]