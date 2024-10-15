Biggleswade boy with cancer drives family’s fundraising while on treatment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A five-year-old Biggleswade boy who is undergoing treatment for leukaemia has raised more than £1,600 to support a leading children’s cancer charity. ManRaj Hans was just three year old when diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL) in February 2023 and has been receiving treatment since.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During September's Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, ManRaj fundraised for Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group (CCLG) by selling pin badges, supplemented by family members' fundraising.

ManRaj’s dad, Narinder, said his family wanted to support CCLG because of the work it does in funding research into finding kinder, more effective treatments, that will not only improve survival rates, but do so without children having to endure both short- and long-term side effects from them. He added that ManRaj is aware from his own experiences of the importance of research in helping other children in the future, having suffered several side effects from his own treatment. These ranged from fatigue to seizures, while he also contracted multiple infections as a result a weakened immune system as a result of the drugs he’s received.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Narinder said: “He knows he wasn't well, and he understands everything, like why he’s having the medicine and that he's not as strong as fast as other children because of challenges he's had. And he knows that the money we're raising now is going towards research to make things better, and to make sure that you can have medicine that is not as hard to take.

ManRaj at home

“We've seen some of the horrible side effects and things that happen, and they can have long term effects. CCLG are always trying to make them better, with less harsher drugs, and we want to be able to help them change that and that's going to continue.”

Narinder spoke of his pride for kind-hearted ManRaj’s enthusiasm for, and dedication to, his fundraising: “I’m really, really, really proud that he's been keen to do it and whenever anybody has come over, he’s told them he’s raising money with the badges. We’re very proud of not only how he's taking his medicine but his understanding and supporting of our fundraising and how he knows that he's helping others as well."

Narinder explained that as a family, the Hans are determined to keep raising awareness of childhood cancer, and funds to support research. He said: “It’s something we’ll continue, every year really, because cancer has had a significant impact on ManRaj. For me, I'm an ambassador now going forward. It's going to be part of my life to raise awareness. [And fundraising], we'll definitely continue doing it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ManRaj is currently on maintenance treatment, due to end in March 2025. He’s doing well and has been able to return to doing some of the things he enjoyed before his diagnosis. Narinder said: “He's doing well, and he's started his second year of school now. He's living as much of a normal life as he can, and he wants to get back into some of the sports he was getting into. He’s started going swimming again. That's something he missed. He wants to go back to playing football which he couldn’t do before because he didn't have the strength in his legs, but he's getting back being able to a live, full normal life.”