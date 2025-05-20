Biggleswade & District Choral Society celebrates its 80th Anniversary
Biggleswade and District Choral Society's summer concert is to be held at Potton Hall for All on Saturday 19th July at 7:30pm
The theme of the concert is 80 years of making music.
I am asking if anyone has any memorabilia related to the Choir ( programs, photographs) which I could borrow to try and create a montage to display at the concert.
If you do have anything of note if you could contact me on 07484 165459 or [email protected]. I can then arrange a mutually agreeable time to collect them.
Thanks
Dave Curwen
Chairman