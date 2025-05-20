Biggleswade & District Choral Society celebrates its 80th Anniversary

Tell us your news

Biggleswade and District Choral Society's summer concert is to be held at Potton Hall for All on Saturday 19th July at 7:30pm

The theme of the concert is 80 years of making music.

I am asking if anyone has any memorabilia related to the Choir ( programs, photographs) which I could borrow to try and create a montage to display at the concert.

If you do have anything of note if you could contact me on 07484 165459 or [email protected]. I can then arrange a mutually agreeable time to collect them.

Thanks

Dave Curwen

Chairman