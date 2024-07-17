Biggleswade pub hosts family fun day fundraising for Sue Ryder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Whistle and Flute in Biggleswade hosted a family fun day for regulars and visitors alike, raising over £2,200 for palliative care and bereavement support charity Sue Ryder, who runs the Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Bedfordshire.

The day was organised to celebrate Colleen ‘The Duchess’ of the Whistle and Flute, the pub's much-loved former landlady, who was ‘born to do the job’ and wife of Hugh Hone and mum to Theresa Blunden, 41, who now continues to run the pub.

Colleen was cared for at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in December 2022 and to coincide with what would have been her birthday (13 June), Theresa hosted a family fun day in a bid to give back to the charity.

The fundraising day was packed with fun for all ages, including a kid’s mini sports day, pool and dart knockout tournaments, a family quiz, bingo, and an evening finale of karaoke and BBQ.

Hugh Hone and Theresa Blunden handover a cheque of more than £2,000 to Sue Ryder

In addition, Whistle and Flute regular, Chillie, promised that if £1,000 was raised, he would add to the total by "Braving the Shave”. True to his word, Chillie went through with the solo challenge that evening, bringing the community together in a touching display of solidarity and support.

Theresa said: “It was an amazing atmosphere on the day. Everyone was buzzing - even the week after people were still saying what a great day it was. As well as our regulars, some people came along who hadn’t been in the pub for years, but wanted to support us.

"Mum would have loved what we did. She always said when raising money for charity it should be for a local cause. - she had supported Sue Ryder previously too.”

A real community pub, Theresa’s mum and dad had run the Whistle and Flute for 31 years before she took over.

Chillie, one of the pubs regulars supported the fundraiser by braving the shave

Talking about the care her mum received at Sue Ryder St John's Hospice, Teresa said: “Mum was only there for a day, but it was such a lovely place to be. Some of the regulars in the pub have received palliative care or know people who have been cared for at the Moggerhanger Sue Ryder hospice over the years too, so we wanted to support the charity which is there for our whole community.“I couldn’t have done it without the support of all our regulars, but in particular, a big thanks goes to Chillie for braving the shave and to Lucy Moyster who did the karaoke for free and also helped me with the quiz and the sports day.

"Plus, regulars Ashley, Micheal, and Mark who did the BBQ, and the local businesses who supported us by providing prizes too.”

Roisin Duggan, Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, said: “We’re so grateful to the team at the Whistle and Flute for organising such a fantastic event and we want to thank the dedicated pub community for getting behind them. It's clear Theresa’s mum was loved by everyone, so to celebrate her in this way is very meaningful. The funds raised will help us to continue to be there when it matters for families going through the most difficult times of their lives.”