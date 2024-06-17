Biggleswade Rotary Club
Biggleswade Rotary Club is pleased to announce that, with the help of Everyone Active at Saxon Pool, they have provided a defibrillator which has been mounted on the outside of Saxon Pool for everyone's safety.
If you would like to know more about Biggleswade Rotary Club call 01767 686106, email [email protected] or call in to the Saddle and Spoke, Stratton House Hotel on the first or third Tuesday of the month at 5.30pm for 6pm meeting and meet us.
