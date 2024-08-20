Biggleswade Town Bowls Club hosts the Maurice Oakley Cup

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Sunday 18th August, Biggleswade Town Bowls Club hosted the club Maurice Oakley Cup, on a warm and sunny afternoon.

This in-house fun competition consisted of bowlers who were drawn out into triples and played 3 games of 6 ends. The game started at 1:30pm and was full of brilliant bowling and a lot of laughter on and off the green, on a warm and sunny afternoon.

After the game, bowlers came in for sandwiches and drinks, followed by a raffle. The money from the raffle and match fees was donated to the President's Chosen Charity - East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Winners - Sue M, Peter W, Steph P

The runners up of the day were Gina, Les, and Terry, who won £3 each. The team with the most points, who won the prestigious Maurice Oakley Cup was Steph, Sue M, and Peter; they won £4 each.

A huge thanks goes out to everybody that stepped behind the bar, Christine who prepared the food, Peter who set out the green, spectators and everybody that made the afternoon enjoyable.

If you are interested in playing lawn bowls, contact Terry on 07858960888 or email [email protected]. Make sure to follow the club on Facebook and Instagram and to check out their website.