Bird Brothers bags three Great Taste awards

Bedfordshire based egg producer Bird Brothers has announced Great Taste award wins for its White Gold, Roamin’ Large and Golden Yolk ranges.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the first year the British Lion accredited egg producer has been recognised at the Great Taste awards, achieving three wins across its free-range offering.

All three ranges received a star rating by Great Taste, the world’s largest and most trusted food and drink accreditation scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Roamin’ Large range, described by the judges as having a ‘vibrant yolk and glistening white’ is a free-range egg available in packs of six across the UK.

Golden Yolk free-range eggs are laid by hens that roam freely among specially grown tree plantations, and fed with an enriched feed, ensuring deep golden yolks which the judges noted as having ‘a much needed stickiness and umami richness’.

The White Gold range, produced on specially selected family farms from white hens, is a free range, golden yolk egg product characterised by its white shell, which the judges described as ‘flavoursome and creamy’.

Matthew Bird, Commercial Director at Bird Brothers, said: “It’s an honour to be awarded not one but three Great Taste awards in our first year of being recognised. As a smaller brand, sitting alongside very established premium egg brands just shows the quality we’re able to produce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can see from the judges’ comments that they appreciated all the hard work we’ve put into these ranges and that they resulted in high quality, great tasting eggs. We have many exciting plans for our ranges going forward, and this is a huge boost to our team as we work towards creating even more top-quality eggs.”

Established in 1969, the British Lion accredited egg producer is a family run business based in Swineshead, Bedfordshire. It supplies up to five million eggs a week to businesses nationwide.

For more information about Bird Brothers eggs, visit: https://birdbroseggs.co.uk/