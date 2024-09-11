Building a career: Biggleswade housebuilder supports next generation of talent

Two newly qualified graduates are celebrating after completing a degree with a local housebuilder.

Chloe Howkins (23), from Towcester, and 22-year-old, Brad Draper, from Silsoe, have completed Redrow’s sponsored degree program.

Chloe now works as an assistant designer in the Redrow South Midlands division, which has its head office in Northampton. In her role Chloe works at The Maltings, All Saints Gardens and Tudor Meadow and Brad is now working as a Trainee Site Manager at Woburn View.

Fully funded by Redrow, the degree programme launched in 2017 in partnership with Liverpool John Moores University. The first dedicated degree of its kind, where students split their time between studying and working in one of the developers’ divisions across England and Wales.

Brad and Chloe - Redrow South Midlands graduates.

The Construction Management in Housebuilding degree apprenticeship is designed for those looking to kickstart their career, working alongside the housebuilder’s most experienced employees while studying for a qualification.

Chloe joined Redrow as a technical apprentice, graduating earlier this year with a 2.1 in Construction Management and Housebuilding. She was inspired to pursue a career in housebuilding by her local Redrow development in Wood Burcote, and after hearing about the Redrow degree apprenticeships scheme – Chloe was quick to apply.

Chloe said: “Growing up, I always saw housebuilding as an industry that stood the test of time, but one that was male dominated. When Redrow opened a development near me, I saw first-hand how much the houses improved the area with their unique and elegant design.

"Construction can be a very male dominated profession, so I was also inspired to break the stereotype of women not being able to progress and build a successful career construction. I also loved the idea of spending time on site and in the office – with the variation of jobs really appealing to me.”

When asked why she chose an apprenticeship instead of a more conventional route, Chloe said: “This route had more benefits to me. You get to work and train for a qualification, earn and study alongside it, all without incurring any debt. There was also guaranteed employment at the end of the journey, so it seemed like a no-brainer for me.”

Since joining the scheme, Chloe has learned how to balance many responsibilities and maintain a healthy work-study-life balance through discipline and organisation. Now, with a degree in this field, Chloe’s ready for any construction opportunities which will allow her to put her experience to good use.

Brad graduated earlier this year with a 2.1 in Construction Management and Housebuilding. Commenting on his decision to pursue a career in the industry, Brad said: “Redrow was different from other house developers and the more I saw of their work, the more I liked it. The house designs really impressed me as they simultaneously offer contemporary interior design with a traditional exterior.”

During his degree Brad spent four months rotating between each department, including Commercial, Land Sales, Technical and Customer Service, gaining a wide insight into the housebuilding industry. Brad said: “The rotation between department was so beneficial to me as being young, I was not sure what I wanted to do, so the chance to try out many different roles was invaluable.”

He added: “The programme has taught me resilience, as the experience can be challenging. I’ve become more confident in questioning and learning from the fantastic professionals around me – which is certainly the best way to get the most out of the experience.

“I would 100% recommend choosing Redrow for your apprenticeship, they have been incredibly beneficial to me in terms of exposure all while being supportive and nurturing my career ambitions.”

Andrew Newman, Sales Director at Redrow South Midlands, said: “We are very proud of Chloe and Brad for completing the graduate programme and are grateful they’ve decided to start their construction career with Redrow South Midlands.

“Each year – as part of our continued commitment to valuing people – we provide opportunities for young people in the area to kickstart a career in housebuilding. From work experience and apprenticeships to sponsored degrees and graduate programmes, here at Redrow South Midlands we offer something for everyone.

“It's wonderful to have witnessed so many success stories, especially Chloe and Brad, who never ceases to amaze us with her hard work and willingness to learn. I'd advise any school leavers or students searching for a rewarding career to look at our degree.”

Redrow’s sponsored degree programme provides a deep dive into housebuilding skills, including assessing quality, project management, health and safety, business skills and negotiation, right through to relevant aspects of law, mathematics and economics.

For more information about Redrow’s sponsored degree programme please visit: redrowplc.co.uk/careers/early-careers/graduates/