Cala urges Arlesey children to ‘stay safe, stay away’ from building sites

Alex Sgardea, Senior Site Manager, and Brad Burnett, Assistant Site Manager pose with pupils of Gothic Mede Academy

Cala Homes North Home Counties (NHC) visited Gothic Mede Academy to speak to children about the housebuilding industry and educate them about the dangers of playing in and around construction sites.

The Year 3 and Year 4 pupils enjoyed an interactive session that covered the history of building houses as well as the variety of fantastic and varied career opportunities within the industry. There was also a stark warning about the dangers of entering construction areas unsupervised.

Alex Sgardea, Senior Site Manager, and Brad Burnett, Assistant Site Manager, visited the Arlesey school to discuss how Cala keeps its nearby Samuel Gardens development safe, with children able to try on a range of protective clothing and watch a video specially created by Cala to help highlight some of the hidden dangers that can be found on building sites.

Stay Safe, Stay Away also provides a range of curriculum-based activities, including designing a site safety poster and writing a news article.

The initiative is a core part of Cala Homes NHC’s Community Pledge, which is the housebuilder’s commitment to bring meaningful investment to its local communities.

Alex said: “The Stay Safe, Stay Away programme is designed to spread the message to children that construction sites are not somewhere to play around. Although we ensure all Cala sites are secure, young people must be aware of the dangers of entering a construction area, so they don’t put themselves or their friends in harm’s way.

“The message is a serious one; however, we hope that our animated film, presentation, and activities are fun and allow children to relate to the topic.

“Another aim of this initiative is to bring to life at the grassroots level how new homes are developed and the important role that housebuilders play in creating sustainable new communities. It was also great to highlight the great variety of jobs involved in building homes, from land buying and construction to sustainability, which the children thoroughly enjoyed.

“It was a fantastic session, and the children were incredibly enthusiastic and engaged with Stay Safe, Stay Away. We hope they take lots away from the session.”

Amy Morris, Head of School at Gothic Mede Academy, said: “Our Year 3 and Year 4 children thoroughly enjoyed the Stay Safe, Stay Away session delivered by Alex and Brad.

“They asked a lot of insightful questions at the end, reflecting their genuine interest and understanding of the important safety messages conveyed.

“This experience was very valuable for our pupils, providing them with essential knowledge in a memorable way. We want to extend our thanks to Cala Homes NHC for organising and delivering this session."

Cala Homes also has a curriculum-based schools project aimed at children aged 7 to 11 called Land to Life. The comprehensive suite of teachers’ notes and detailed lesson plans aims to educate children on how new communities are created, from land acquisition through to sales and marketing.

For more information on Cala Homes Samuel Gardens, visit www.cala.co.uk/homes-for-sale/east-england/bedfordshire/samuel-gardens-arlesey/.