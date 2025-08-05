Communities come together for Bedfordshire and Luton Wellbeing Games

Organisers of the 2025 Wellbeing Games have thanked all attendees for playing a significant role in making the day a huge success.

The second annual event was a vibrant, inclusive celebration of movement, mental health and community. It featured activities from EDGA Golf, Kelly’s Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), Boxing Saves Lives and Born to Perform. Other classes included squash, basketball, yoga and much more.

The event was organised jointly by the Trust and leisure centre provider GLL. It aimed to promote the physical and mental benefits of sports and activity for people of all ages who live across Bedford Borough, Central Bedfordshire and Luton Borough.

Along with sporting activities, healthy lunches were provided to guests, along with health assessments for those who wished to have one done.

Colleagues from ELFT and GLL with attendees at the Bedfordshire and Luton Wellbeing Games.

Service users who are known to the Trust, as well as other members of the public, provided positive feedback. Many of them said they had a fantastic time exploring the many activities on offer, while learning about the local support and community opportunities available. Some people said that the mixture of physical activity and information made the event feel purposeful, engaging and supportive.

Commenting on the Games, ELFT’s Health Development Coordinator, Steve Muggridge, said: “The Wellbeing Games was a huge success. A massive thank you to everyone who helped bring it to life – from the organisers to the volunteers and partner organisations. It was a brilliant day for the community to come together, move more, try new things, and connect. The connections made between services, professionals and the public will be a lasting legacy of the day.”

Aaron Colbert, the Bedford Community Sport Manager at GLL, added: “It was a pleasure for GLL to partner with East London NHS Foundation Trust for the Wellbeing Games. The event was a powerful example of how community engagement and physical activity can support better mental health. We’re proud to have been involved and look forward to future collaborations.”