Disabled Biggleswade man up for national award after landing first job

A disabled man from Biggleswade has been shortlisted for a national award after finding his first paid job following years of rejections and disappointment.

Jomi Denedo, 28, is up for ‘Person of the Year’ at the Sense Awards, run by national disability charity Sense.

Jomi lives with cerebral palsy and a mood disorder, which he says can make looking for paid work more difficult. Prior to this year he had done voluntary work and taken on unpaid work placements, but he was very keen to find a paid job.

After six months of getting nowhere with applying for work, Jomi referred himself to the Sense employment service, which provides expert tailored support to disabled jobseekers. He felt that other people in his life were trying to pressure him into applying for administration jobs, but knew he wasn’t suited to office work and wanted to look at alternative options.

Jomi Denedo in his work uniform

Sense assigned Jomi an employment coach, Maxine, who helped Jomi think about what kind of jobs he could apply for and supported him with his CV and filling out application forms.

At first Jomi faced setbacks after receiving a lot of rejections or not hearing back from companies. However, Maxine praised his positive attitude during this period, saying that Jomi never let this knock him down, but instead focused on gaining feedback and finding ways to improve.

Eventually Jomi’s determination paid off, and recently he started working as a kitchen porter for a high-end spa hotel near Biggleswade. To prepare for the job application, Jomi completed food hygiene certifications and did several mock interviews with Maxine. Jomi is passionate about food and hopes to work his way up in the kitchen, and has even come in on his days off to help the chefs prepare food in order to gain more experience.

Jomi is also very interested in theatre, and says his dream job would be to one day work for the National Theatre.

Sense, the national charity that supports people with complex disabilities, received more than 100 nominations for its awards this year. It was down to a team of disabled judges to review the nominations.

These judges were: author Lisette Auton, playwright Matilda Feyiṣayọ Ibini, influencer Shelby Lynch, activist Paige Barnes, singer-songwriter Joe Kenny, Drag King Crip Ladywood, and the first blind female fitness instructor Jaina Mistry.

Maxine Hunter, Jomi’s employment coach through the Sense employment service, said: “I’m so pleased Jomi is shortlisted for a Sense Award, he really deserves it. We’ve been working together for eight months and I can see in that time how hard he’s fought to overcome the barriers placed on him by other people’s expectations.

“He is very self-driven, and his confidence has improved so much in the time I’ve been working with him. He's put in a lot of hard work to get to where he is and I'm so pleased it's paid off. I can’t wait to see how his career develops.”

Jomi said: “When I found out I’d been shortlisted for a Sense Award, I felt thankful and very affirmed that I’m doing the right thing.

“Because of my disabilities I’ve spent a lot of my life with other people telling me how I should act, how I should behave and feeling like I’ve got to hide a part of myself. But being shortlisted boosted for me the feeling that I should not be afraid to be who I am.

“I would say to any disabled person looking for a job, don’t limit yourself based on other people’s standards of what they think you can do. Remember there are laws that say a company has to make reasonable adjustments for you, so just go for it and believe you can achieve what you want.”

Sense will be revealing this year’s winners on its social media channels in the last week of November. You can find out more about the Sense Awards on the charity’s website: www.sense.org.uk/sense-awards

For more information about or to refer yourself to Sense’s employment support services, visit https://www.sense.org.uk/our-services/education-and-work/employment-support-people-with-complex-disabilities