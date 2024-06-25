East of England small charities face threat from underfunding, 70 per cent fear community impact

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New data released today to mark Small Charity Week (24 – 28 June) reveals how frequently people in the East of England use and rely on small charities.

28% of people used a community-based food bank in the last year, with 16% having to rely on them as frequently as once a week. As charities in East of England plug the gap in people’s finances, over a quarter of people in East of England said they used a small charity because they needed support with the pressures caused by the cost-of-living crisis.

The research commissioned by the National Council for Voluntary Organisations (NCVO) shows 13% of people have used a small charity because ‘they had nowhere else to turn to’ and 16% said that public services were insufficient. As many as 70% said small charity closures caused by underfunding would have a negative impact on their community. While over 1 in 3 people described small charities as ‘under supported’, ‘under resourced’, ‘essential’ and a ‘lifeline’; exposing how integral they are to people’s daily lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

[Brave Parents, a small charity dedicated to providing self-care opportunities for parents of children with complex medical needs in the East of England, is feeling the acute pressures of increased demand for their services alongside strained budgets.]

Photo by Joel Muniz on Unsplash

Claire, Founder and Chair of Brave Parents, said:

“As we have grown and become more well known, we have seen, unfortunately, that there is more demand for this support than we can currently supply. We would love to provide our self-care opportunities to more parent carers, but the competitiveness of grants and the cost of living crisis are significant challenges we are facing.”

Other key findings and reasons for using small charities include:

The main reason Brits say they used a small charity in the last year was to ‘meet new people’ (29%)

Almost 1 in 5 (19%) have used advice and support centres and more than 1 in 5 (22%) have accessed animal shelters in their community

Over 1 in 10 (13%) of Brits say they used a small charity because they were experiencing loneliness

Almost half of Brits (47%) think the government should do more to support small charities, almost the same amount (48%) say it should be easier for small charities to get funding

Over a quarter of Brits (29%) say that the public should donate more money to charities, if they can. And almost 1 in 5 people (19%) say it should be made easier for people to volunteer for a small charity

Responding to the research, NCVO Chief Executive Sarah Elliott (formerly Vibert) said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Today’s findings are a stark reminder that small charities in local communities across the East of England, often those with the least resources, are plugging the financial gap caused by the cost of living crisis that millions of people in this region are grappling with. It’s clear that many are accessing small charities for regular support for essential issues like being able to eat and feed their families.

Every day, small charities in the East of England are making a big difference, but they need better support and more volunteers to be able to stay open and continue the work that so many people depend on. Small charities are not just nice to have; they provide services that underfunded public services can no longer do. As the country gears up to choose the next government, charities in the East of England must be heard, recognised, and given the support they need to ensure communities are stronger tomorrow than they are today.”