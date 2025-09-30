Evans Halshaw Bedford helps to set new Guinness World Record™

Convoy was part of 60th anniversary of the Ford Transit

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local car retailer, Evans Halshaw Ford Bedford Transit Centre was part of a convoy of 201 vehicles, that set a new Guinness World Record™ this month.

Ford called upon businesses and Transit enthusiasts from across the UK on September 20th, to celebrate 60 years of their iconic van in a history-making convoy. Evans Halshaw Ford Bedford, located on Pioneer Park, supplied and drove five vehicles to help Ford secure the record for the Largest Parade of Vans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vans assembled at Ford Dunton Technical Centre in Essex, where Ford designs and develops the latest generations of Transit and the parade drove 29 miles to Chelmsford City Racecourse to take part in the first-ever Transit Festival – a celebration of Transit’s rich history.

Participants in the record-breaking Ford Transit Convoy

Evans Halshaw Ford participated with two Transit Custom PHEVs and a Transit Connect PHEV. One of the store’s technicians brought his personal Transit 350 2003 and a Ford Bedford Transit Centre customer brought his 2004 Transit Tipper Dropside.

Driving the vehicles were Lukas Vaisvila, Divisional Marketing Manager of Evans Halshaw Ford, Nick Bullamore, CV Business Manager, Ben Horton, Diagnostics Technician, Rhys Woodroffe, Vehicle Technician, and Evans Halshaw client, Liam Titmus.

Commenting on being part of Ford Transit history, Lukas Vaisvila said: “It was amazing to be part of Ford Transit’s birthday celebrations - there was a real buzz about the day, and we are honoured that Evans Halshaw Ford helped to set a new Guinness World Record™.”

Lisa Brankin, Ford UK Chair and Managing Director, added: “The record-setting achievement is a testament to the passion inspired by Transit.”