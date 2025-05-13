Everyone Active brings Reformer classes to Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre

A new Reformer studio officially opened at Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre on Monday, May 12, following the completion of a £100,000 project.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The purpose-built studio at the site, run by award-winning operator Everyone Active on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council, now features 12 Reformer machines.

Funded by Everyone Active, the project is part of the leisure company’s commitment to provide innovative fitness offerings for local communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reformer is performed on a specialist machine with adjustable resistance and a moving platform, providing a versatile workout that can be tailored to suit individual fitness levels.

Reformer has arrived at Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre

Popular for its ability to strengthen the core, improve flexibility and assist with rehabilitation, the exercise is suitable for people of all ages and abilities.

Free taster classes are available until Sunday, May 25 for members and non-members. These can be booked via the Everyone Active app.

Phillip Rose, Everyone Active’s general manager, said: "We’re excited to bring Reformer to Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre and make this versatile workout accessible to the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Reformer truly is for everyone, whether you’re just starting your fitness journey, looking to enhance your routine, or recovering from an injury. The Reformer machine’s adaptability ensures sessions can be as gentle or challenging as needed, making it an ideal option for people of all ages and fitness levels."

General manager Phillip Rose enjoys a Reformer session

Saxon will initially offer Reformer Introduction and Reformer FitCore classes, before adding Reformer Ignite in July. These cater for varying fitness levels.

Reformer FitCore: Focuses on full-body strengthening using Pilates-inspired movements. These classes offer an accessible route into Reformer for all abilities

Focuses on full-body strengthening using Pilates-inspired movements. These classes offer an accessible route into Reformer for all abilities Reformer Ignite: Aimed at participants seeking a more advanced workout, Ignite incorporates full body training at a higher intensity. Sessions can be adapted to individual fitness levels and goals