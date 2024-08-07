Eyeworth Village Hall's family fun day 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Not long to wait until this year's annual Family Fun Day fundraiser.

Eyeworth Village Hall is excited to announce that it is hosting this year's annual Family Fun Day on Saturday, August 17, from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

The event is held on Church Farm meadow (opposite Eyeworth Village Hall) by kind permission of the Kendall family.

There is so much on offer including: games, stalls, a bouncy castle, rides, food, drink and a mobile bar.

A fun-filled day for the whole family!

We will also have a raffle and Dogzaloud are running a Dog Show and Best Trick competition too.

All Saints, Eyeworth are running a nature photography competition (free to enter) with prizes per age category.

There will be a special guest appearance and lots of fun and games for the whole family.

There is free parking and voluntary donation entry.

All funds raised will go towards the renovation project & running costs at our Hall (charity #300030).

We look forward to welcoming you for a day full of fun.

All details can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/events/300387262575506 or at: https://www.facebook.com/EyeworthVillageHall