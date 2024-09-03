First people settle into Biddenham’s £13m new care home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bentley Grange, a state-of-the art care home with first class facilities, now open in Biddenham, has marked the end of its first month with residents in situ.

The home, which was completed earlier this year and welcomed local residents for an open day in March, received the requisite inspection and approval from the Care Quality Commission towards the end of July – enabling them to welcome in the first individuals who now call it home.

So far the people who have moved into the home are being cared for by Bentley Grange’s team with all those living and working in the home spending the past month getting to know one another.

Commissioning Home Manager Michael Zinaka said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reception

“We are thrilled to have passed the CQC inspection with flying colours and were delighted to have been able to welcome the first members of this fledgling community.

“Bentley Grange represents the pinnacle of all of MMCG’s experience and knowledge around what creates a truly exceptional care environment, so it has been incredibly exciting to see this all come to fruition as we have welcomed the first individuals into our care.

“We have had a very busy first month and it has been wonderful to see everyone get to know each other and build bonds and friendships. We cannot wait to see this community grow and thrive.”

Bentley Grange’s lifestyle team has been at work creating a personalised lifestyle plan for each incoming individual, capturing their likes and dislikes, hobbies and interests, and the activities they would like to try or continue with, as part of MMCG’s More… lifestyle programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Activities and opportunities are tailored, but include Just Bowl indoor bowls programme, and More…Movement exercise sessions. The home also uses ‘Oomph! On Demand – an online resource created for the care sector.

Similarly, under MMCG’s ‘Hug on a Plate’ Hospitality programme, has seen Bentley Grange’s chef personalising his dishes according to the preferences of those living in the home, who have been sharing favourite and familiar dishes to be added to weekly menus.

The new team at Bentley Grange has been active in the area for several months prior to the home’s official opening, establishing community connections, including sponsoring the dog show at the 2023 Biddenham Show and building relationships with local businesses and organisations.

As well as further local recruitment, future plans include opening up facilities and partnering with small businesses in the area, community events, and further building relationships with schools, charities and groups.

Adds Michael Zinaka:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have had such a warm welcome and there has been much excitement anticipation around the opening of this beautiful new home.

“I would urge anyone who missed our open day to get in touch and come and have a look around and see what’s on offer for yourselves”

Bentley offers exceptional and personalised residential, dementia and nursing care in a high-quality, tranquil setting. The luxurious living environment with 57 en-suite bedrooms across three floors, includes facilities such as a cinema, wellness suite offering holistic therapies, beauty salon, rooftop bar and terrace, landscaped grounds, and Grandchildren’s room among multiple lounges and communal areas. It also brings 75 new jobs to the local area.

Bentley Grange is the latest home to be developed by the Maria Mallaband Care Group, which has almost 80 care homes across the country.