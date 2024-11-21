Fizz up your festivities at the Warden Abbey Vineyard Christmas wine sale

Last year's Christmas Wine Sale

Warden Abbey Community Vineyard will be holding its Christmas Wine Sale on Sunday 1st December at Haynes Village Hall.

The event will run from 11am until 4pm with the opportunity to taste and buy our award-winning Bedfordshire 2019 Brut sparkling wine and our recently launched 2022 vintage Bacchus and Nonconformist white wine. There will also be an array of craft stalls with locally-made products for gifts and treats.

Our vineyard merchandise stall has gifts, membership, plant-a-vine and tour vouchers for 2025; these make great presents for wine lovers, horticulturists and ecologists. Each purchase will help to fund the ongoing costs of the project that is run by volunteers and the Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity (Beds RCC). We'll also be signing up new volunteers, so if you would like to join us for in 2025, our pruning season starts in January.

Entry and parking is free. There are refreshments with a free mince pie with each drink purchased (while stocks last). We look forward to seeing you on 1st December at Haynes Village Hall, Northwood End Rd, Haynes, Bedford, MK45 3QB.