Former Sandy Chamber of Trade thanked for their contribution

By Mami Amuah
Contributor
Published 14th Mar 2025, 15:30 BST
Updated 14th Mar 2025, 16:10 BST
Mayor of Sandy, Cllr Joanna Hewitt with members of the Former Sandy Chamber of Tradeplaceholder image
Mayor of Sandy, Cllr Joanna Hewitt with members of the Former Sandy Chamber of Trade
On 11th March 2025, the Mayor of Sandy, Cllr Joanna Hewitt, joined representatives from the former Sandy Chamber of Trade to unveil a commemorative plaque at the Market Square.

The plaque acknowledges the Chamber’s generous donation towards the refurbishment of the Town Sign, which was restored in 2023 just in time for Christmas.

The restoration of the Town Sign was a significant project, ensuring that this cherished landmark was returned to its former glory.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, the mayor expressed her gratitude, stating: “The Town Sign is an important part of Sandy’s heritage, and it was wonderful to see it restored to its original splendour. We are incredibly grateful to the former Sandy Chamber of Trade for their generous support which made this project possible.”

