Former Shefford mayor Ken Pollard awarded special accolade by charity

A community spirited former councillor has been appointed ‘Mayor’ of a charity’s service for learning disabled adults – in recognition of his continued support.

Seventy nine year-old Ken Pollard has been decreed 'Mayor' of learning disability charity Hft's Hitchen Road residential service in Shefford.

The accolade comes in recognition of Ken’s support of the service, where he is a regular visitor – often popping in for a cuppa and a slice of cake.

Ken, who lives in Shefford with his wife Glennis, first got introduced to Hft when he became the elected Mayor of the town in 2021 and was asked to cut the ribbon to open the service’s on site pub for the people who live there, the Honeybee Inn.

Ken Pollard with learning disabled adults who live at Hft's residential service in Shefford

“As soon as I walked into the Hitchin Road service, I was greeted with such warmth, said Ken.

“It was like being wrapped up in a warm blanket of affection.

“I knew then it was something special.”

Ken performed his duties of officially opening the Honeybee Inn helped by Alistair, a person supported by the charity.

Ken Pollard with Hitchin Road Service Manager Claire Davies-Sond

But his link with Hitchin Road didn’t end there.

From there Ken, a former aircraft engineer, went on to organise a charity horse racing night which raised £250 towards a redecorating project at the site.

He also attends the many events at Hitchin Road – when he is not doing his part time shop floor role at Sainsbury’s supermarket – including its annual ‘Brit Awards’ talent show.

“Anything going on at Hitchin Road and I get an invite,” said Ken.

“I love popping in and having a cuppa and a chat with the people supported by the charity.”

Ken is continuing to fundraise for the service, which supports nine learning disabled adults.

He is currently raising money for a defibrillator for the site and has already collected £800.

He is also organising a Sea Shanty Band night in the town this autumn to bolster funds further.

Ken hung up his official ceremonial chains and stepped down as the elected mayor of Shefford this May.

However, the Hitchin Road team wanted to thank him for his continued support and gave him a new title – the official ‘Mayor’ of Hitchin Road.

Ken was presented with a special statue of two hands clasped together engraved with his special title, in a surprise ceremony.

The statue sits in pride of place at his home in the town.

“I was surprised to be given such a title,” he smiled.

“And it’s a role I am exceptionally proud to hold.”

Ken says the Hitchin Road team have a special place in his heart.

“I have got to know all the adults supported at Hitchin Road, their families and the wonderful staff who work there.

“Glennis and I consider them all an extension to our own family.

“The support the Hft team at Hitchin Road give to those who call it home is exceptional.

“It is a place filled with love and understanding and all who work there have a real passion about enabling learning disabled adults to live the best and most fulfilling lives possible.”

Ken is no stranger to being in the political spotlight.

He moved to Shefford 19 years ago and a year later became a town councillor.

He held many positions, including chairing council committees, before being elected as deputy mayor in 2018 and becoming mayor in 2021.

As part of the role Ken attended many events including the town’s annual Christmas carol service and its Remembrance Sunday event.

He also was a regular visitor to Bedfordshire’s Disabled Games, held at the county’s athletics stadium.

During his time as town mayor, Ken also introduced other civic leaders, including the county’s Lord Lieutenant and High Sherriff, to Hft to showcase the work carried out at Hitchin Road.

Hitchin Road Service Manager Claire Davies-Sond said: “Ken, in his role as Shefford mayor, played such a special part in introducing us to community events which has enhanced the lives of the people we support.

“We are so honoured to have had Ken as the town’s mayor, so invested in all we do at Hitchin Road.

“He knows each of us by name and has done so much to support us, from raising money to bringing in donations.

“My favourite moment has to be he and I dancing to The Proclaimers for our Christmas video and telling me I look like Baby Spice.

“Ken may have stepped down as Shefford’s elected mayor after four years of dedicated service but I am delighted he accepted his new post as Mayor of Hitchin Road.

“Ken will always be our very own Mayor.”

Ken is looking forward to continuing his support of Hft.

“I greatly enjoyed being Shefford’s mayor,” he said.

“But I am equally as proud to be the official mayor of Hitchin Road.

“It’s a very important job. And it comes with a lot of good cake.”

