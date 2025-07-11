Free activities at The Dunstable Centre on Family Open Day
The centre, run by award-winning operator Everyone Active on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council, will stage the event from 12 noon-6pm.
The local community can enjoy family swim sessions, inflatable swim sessions, group exercise classes and pickleball – a fast-growing sport that is similar to tennis.
There will be outdoor games, a disco, Active Antz, face painting and a raffle and cake sale.
While all activities are free, Everyone Active is requesting donations to its charity partner, Breast Cancer Now.
Pre-booking is required, which can be done via the Everyone Active app or website.
Gary Foley, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We cannot wait to hold this Family Open Day and we encourage the local community to come down and kick off their summer in style.
“No matter what your age, interests or ability, there is an activity for you at The Dunstable Centre.”