Free courses to support parents of pre-school aged children in Bedfordshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Free courses designed to support parents and carers of pre-school aged children are being run by Central Beds Council.

The Parenting Puzzle Programme aims to help parents and carers of children aged three to five increase understanding of their children’s feelings and needs. They are also designed to help them understand why children behave as they do and recognise the feelings behind the behaviour, as well as explore different approaches to discipline and build positive relationships.

Parents can choose to attend either a ten-week programme – which provides a creche facility – or a four-week programme made up of four workshops. There will also be access to free Parenting Puzzle resources, which support the programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council has launched six more courses, all starting before the end of 2024. There are two new four-week courses running at:

Free parenting courses have been announced by Central Beds Council starting on September 25

> Sandy Children’s Centre starting on Wednesday, September 25 and running every Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm

> Cranfield School starting on Wednesday, November 6 and running every Wednesday from 10am to midday.

The following ten-week courses are also running at the following centres:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> Leighton Buzzard Children’s Centre, starting on Thursday, September 26 and running on Thursday afternoons from 12.45pm to 2.45pm

> Houghton Regis Children’s Centre (Tithe Farm site) starting on Wednesday September 25 and running every Wednesday from 9.30am to 11.30am

> Shefford Children’s Centre, starting on Wednesday, September 25 and running every Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm

> Dunstable Children’s Centre starting on Tuesday, October 1 and running every Tuesday from 12.45pm to 2.45pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Steve Owen, Executive Member for Children's Services, said: “We’re pleased to offer new dates for the Parenting Puzzle Programme, giving more parents and carers the opportunity to build strong, positive relationships with their children. Raising a child can be challenging, and this programme provides valuable support and practical tools to help families navigate those early years with confidence. We’re committed to helping families thrive, and I would urge people to make the most of this fantastic free resource.”

Contact the relevant children’s centre directly to book or alternatively the council website here for more information.