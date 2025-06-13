Get on board to treat your dad, this Father's Day

David Boden

People across Bedfordshire have been encouraged to give Dad a treat this Sunday and take a Father’s Day trip to explore the region by bus.

Father’s Day, this Sunday 15 June, is the perfect opportunity to give that special man in your life the present of time together as a family, and our region is home to a wide range of attractions from world-famous museums to live music; and great sporting attractions to the beautiful countryside and coast.

So, whether your Dad would prefer to go and drink in some culture, bathe in the sea, catch a blockbuster movie, listen to some up-and-coming bands, indulge in a little retail-therapy, or head to a country pub for a Sunday roast and a pint of beer, the bus is a great – and great value – way to get there.

With group tickets, from Stagecoach East, you can enjoy a low-cost day out for less. Small Group tickets are available for groups of up to 3 people of any passenger types. They are available for only £9.30 in the Town Zone, £13 in the Plus Zone, and just £22 for unlimited travel across the East.

Meanwhile, a Large Group DayRider is valid for any 5 passengers – again, offering unlimited travel throughout the day. They are only £13.60 in a Town Zone, £21 in the Plus Zone, and £39 for unlimited travel across the East.

For an extra-special treat, the Cambridge City Sightseeing bus offers the chance to experience the sights and sounds of the historic city of Cambridge with an open-top bus tour. Enjoy panoramic views while passing by some of the most beautiful attractions, including historic colleges, heritage sites and retail hubs.

David Boden, Commercial Director of Stagecoach East, said: “Our region is so fortunate to be home to so many wonderful places to see and things to do, and the bus is a cheap, convenient, and comfortable way to get there as a family.

“So, if you want to give your Dad a great day, for many families, catching the bus is and exciting part of a good day out. So, this Father’s Day, maybe think about leaving the car at home and letting the bus get you to your next adventure!”

For more information on getting out and about by bus, go to https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/east