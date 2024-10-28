Greencore honours Remembrance Day with poppy-decorated fleet

By Michael Evans
Published 28th Oct 2024, 01:14 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2024, 13:24 BST
In a heartfelt tribute to those who have served and sacrificed for our country, Greencore is proud to announce that 120 of its fleet of 650 delivery vans and lorries have been adorned with poppies in the lead-up to Remembrance Day this November.

This initiative is particularly meaningful to us at Greencore, as we are honoured to employ a number of ex-military personnel and family members of those who have served.

Our Network Transport Manager, Darren Bale, an ex-serviceman himself, shares his thoughts on this important gesture:

“At Greencore, we deeply value the contributions and sacrifices made by our servicemen and women. As someone who has served, I understand the importance of remembering and honouring those who have given their lives for our freedom. This initiative is a small but significant way for us to show our respect and gratitude. It’s also a reminder of the strong community we have here at Greencore, where many of us have personal connections to the military.”

We encourage everyone to keep an eye out for our specially decorated vehicles over the coming weeks. Each poppy is a symbol of our collective remembrance and respect for those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

About Greencore: Greencore is a leading provider of convenience foods in the UK, committed to delivering high-quality products and services. We take pride in our community involvement and support for our employees, including those with military backgrounds.

