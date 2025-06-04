Growing problem of fly-tipping in Biggleswade is causing a stink say residents

Fly-tipping down Bonds Lane. Image: Councillor Grant Fage.

The ongoing problem of rubbish dumped in Bonds Lane, Biggleswade, is “causing the place to stink of rot”.

That’s the view of David Hollyman, who says he has repeatedly contacted Central Beds Council (CBC) and Biggleswade Town Council about the problem since September last year.

Mr Hollyman, who has lived in the town 42 years, said: “Bonds Lane is a one-way single track road with no footpath. Today (21/5) I checked and were 16 waste bins as well as lots of fly tipping, old rusting oil drums, black bags, loose rubbish, etc – and the place stinks of rot.”

Central Beds Council, however, said steps had been taken to clear the rubbish.

A spokesperson earlier told the Chronicle: “When we were first made aware of fly-tipped waste in November 2024, our team acted quickly to clear the site. When more waste later appeared in the same area, we launched a full investigation.

Mr Hollyman however was not convinced: “I have lived in Biggleswade for 42 years and I disagree with the council spokesperson who said that in November 2024 a team acted quickly to clear the site,” he said.

"To my knowledge, passing by most days, that has never happened. The dumped refrigerator and microwave together with a black split bag of what appeared to be used 'tattoo' needles were collected earlier this year.

“Why can't the commercial and private bins be stored in the rear of properties, since they all have rear access?”

Complaints about the rubbish first arose three weeks ago when residents hit back against fly-tipping in Biggleswade, as reported in the Biggleswade Chronicle.

Councillor Grant Fage, Central Bedfordshire (Biggleswade East) and staff at Maxwells Hair and Beauty Salon, reported seeing "cans, black bags, and overflowing Biffa bins" in Bonds Lane.

Maxwells said it had tried to report the issue a couple of times but had "no success", while Councillor Fage said the rubbish was reported via the FixMyStreet app in November – but that the case "time lapsed" in February "without any sign of investigation or clearance".

The council spokesperson said evidence following its investigation confirmed the waste came from nearby businesses.

"Businesses are legally responsible for disposing of their commercial waste correctly. We want to be clear: any future incidents of fly-tipping – by businesses or residents will be investigated.”

