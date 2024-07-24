Have a go, school girl 8, encourages others to have a go

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Effie Foster 8 from Biggleswade has drawn a hopscotch on the pavement outside the front of her house using pavement chalks that cost less than a cup of coffee. She's been having hours of fun and is now encouraging others to have a go as they walk past.

Lots of adults have already had a go and children alike as they walk through Sorrell Way Biggleswade.

