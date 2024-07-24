Have a go, school girl 8, encourages others to have a go
8-year-old Effie Foster from Biggleswade has drawn a hopscotch using pavement chalk outside the front of her house to keep her busy over the summer holidays. Effie has asked others to have a go as they walk past.
Lots of adults have already had a go and children alike as they walk through Sorrell Way Biggleswade.
Posted on We love Biggleswade and it had a wonderful response.
