Healthcare Homes welcomes new home manager at Beaumont Park, Biggleswade

Healthcare Homes is delighted to announce the appointment of Ioana Pușcaș as the new Home Manager at Beaumont Park Care Home in Biggleswade, Bedfordshire.

Ioana joins Beaumont Park with more than 17 years of healthcare experience.

A qualified Registered Nurse, she has spent 12 years working in nursing and management roles in England, alongside five years as a nurse in her native Romania.

Originally from Transylvania, Ioana has devoted her career to care homes, gaining extensive expertise in both residential and nursing care, with particular skill in supporting residents living with dementia.

Throughout her career, Ioana has demonstrated a strong commitment to providing person-centred, high-quality care and building positive environments where both residents and staff can thrive.

Speaking about her appointment, Ioana said: “Throughout my career, I have always been passionate about delivering high-quality care and supporting residents to enjoy the best possible quality of life. What inspires me most is seeing residents smile.

"Those small moments of happiness mean everything. Older people have given so much throughout their lives, and it is our responsibility to ensure they are respected, listened to, and cared for with dignity and compassion.”

Ioana recently took a short career break to travel and recharge, which reinforced her passion for working in care:

“I realised that something was missing, and that was the joy I find in supporting residents and their families. I chose Healthcare Homes because I could see that the organisation genuinely cares for its residents as well as its staff. The values of dignity, respect, and compassion align perfectly with my own principles, and I am excited to begin this new chapter at Beaumont Park.”

Ioana’s vision for Beaumont Park is clear. Ioana aims to build on its strengths and further develop the home as a place that feels truly family-oriented, where residents are valued, supported, and able to live with dignity and joy.

“My aim is for Beaumont Park to feel like a true home, where residents, staff, and families feel part of one big family. I believe care should go beyond meeting physical needs and also focus on emotional wellbeing, mental health, and a strong sense of belonging. Together, we will create a warm, supportive environment, and I am committed to raising the quality of care so that the home is recognised as a place of excellence, compassion, and trust.”

In addition to her vision for residents, Ioana is passionate about supporting and developing her team. She believes in creating a culture where staff feel valued, listened to, and motivated:

New Home Manager at Beaumont Park- of Ioana Pușcaș

“I want every team member to feel proud of the difference they are making. By recognising strengths, encouraging training and development, and fostering open communication, we can build a team that not only delivers excellent care but also feels confident, supported, and fulfilled in their roles.”

Outside of work, Ioana enjoys gardening, travelling, and spending time at the gym and spa. She also loves cooking and baking for her family, who she describes as her “greatest source of joy.” She sums up her leadership style in three words: open, supportive, and firm.

Beaumont Park is part of the Healthcare Homes Group, which operates over 45 care homes and 12 homecare branches across the East and South of England. The group is recognised for delivering high-quality, person-centred care, with a mission to ensure residents live meaningful, fulfilling, and comfortable lives.

Healthcare Homes is proud to welcome Ioana to Beaumont Park and is excited for the positive impact her leadership will bring to the home and its community.