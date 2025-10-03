HM Lord-Lieutenant’s Cadets ready for Service

His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Susan Lousada, has commissioned five new Lord-Lieutenant’s Cadets for the year 2025/26 at a ceremony held at Bedford School on Wednesday 1 October

This year’s appointments are:

- Police Cadet Eva Lyon

- Sea Cadet Sergeant Rafael Pierlot

HM Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire Mrs. Susan Lousada with 2025/26 Lord Lieutenant Cadets

- Bedford School CCF (RAF) Sergeant Stirling Smallwood

- RAFAC Cadet Warrant Officer Brandon Venn

- Fire Cadet Crew Commander George Whitehurst

The ceremony was attended by the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire, Camilla King, , Speaker of Bedford Borough Council, Cllr Colleen Atkins, Chairman of Central Bedfordshire Council, Cllr Kevin Collins, Mayor of Ampthill, Cllr Stephen Addy, Deputy Mayor of Flitwick, Cllr Martin Platt, Chief Fire Officer, Andrew Hopkinson and Assistant Chief Constable, John Murphy.

They were joined by the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Chris Sharwood-Smith MBE, Deputy Lieutenants, representatives of the cadet and youth organisations, military personnel, and the families of the cadets.

Speaking after the ceremony, the Lord-Lieutenant said: “It is a privilege to commission this year’s Lord-Lieutenant’s Cadets. Their appointment marks the beginning of a year of service and is a recognition of their dedication, discipline, and leadership. Each of them represents the highest standards of their organisations and stands as a shining example of the values that strengthen our communities — commitment, integrity, and pride in service. I look forward with great anticipation to all they will achieve in the year ahead.”

The Lord-Lieutenant also expressed appreciation to the outgoing cadets for their service: “I warmly congratulate our outgoing cadets on a truly successful year in post. Your dedication, perseverance, and achievements have set an inspiring example to your peers and those who will follow. As you move on into further education, new careers, and continued service, I am confident that the values you have demonstrated will continue to guide you. The Lieutenancy thanks you for your outstanding service and wishes you every success for the future.”

Lord-Lieutenant’s Cadets are appointed each year to support the Lord-Lieutenant in their official duties, which include attendance at civic services, remembrance events, and on occasion, Royal visits. Cadets are chosen in recognition of their exemplary contribution to their units and their qualities of leadership, service, and commitment.