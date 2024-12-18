Honouring horticultural heritage at Shuttleworth College
The greenhouse, dedicated to the memory of Douglas’s father, James Rafton Smallwood, stands as a tribute to his family’s legacy and the cultivation of horticultural skills at the land-based college.
The greenhouse has been transformed into a vibrant hub of activity, showcasing a diverse collection of scented leaf Pelargoniums, also known as Geraniums. Vita Worth, a current RHS Level 3 Practical student, has taken on the role of Project Manager for this initiative. Vita has worked alongside her fellow students, under the guidance of Shuttleworth College tutors, to propagate new plants from cuttings and expand the collection.
It now serves as a display space for the delightful plants, which feature unique scents and whimsical names such as ‘Creamy Nutmeg.’ Vita’s project reflects the college’s commitment to hands-on, student-led learning and the advancement of horticultural expertise.
The James Rafton Smallwood Greenhouse was designed to foster both the practical skills and creativity of Shuttleworth’s students while celebrating Douglas Smallwood’s generosity and his deep connection to the college.
A representative from Shuttleworth College commented "The greenhouse is a testament to the power of generosity and passion for horticulture. Douglas Smallwood’s donation has allowed us to create a space that honours his father’s memory while giving our students a unique and inspiring educational opportunity."
This new facility not only enhances Shuttleworth College’s commitment to horticultural excellence but also serves as a lasting legacy to inspire future generations of students.