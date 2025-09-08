I feel alive again! Sandy man sheds over 6 stone to get his life back

Gary Jones, a resident of Sandy in Bedfordshire, has transformed his life after shedding more than 6 stone 7 pounds in just 18 months. His renewed energy and zest for life has inspired him to now give back – and help others in his local community.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before his transformation, Gary struggled with low self-esteem and poor health.

“I felt stuck in a rut, my weight was holding me back from truly living," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At his heaviest, embarrassed by his looks, his confidence was at an all time low. Social events became a source of anxiety.

Gary’s confidence has soared since losing 6 and a half stone.

“Meeting up with friends became something I dreaded. He found himself withdrawing from friends and activities he once enjoyed. The turning point came when he failed a routine HGV medical due to high blood pressure -a moment that made him realise something had to change.

Unsure of where to begin, Gary joined his local Slimming World group. “Walking through those doors was nerve wracking,” he admits, “but it turned out to be the best decision I’ve ever made… everyone was so encouraging and supportive.”

Slimming World’s Food Optimising ‘surprised’ Gary. “I didn’t have to starve myself or stop eating what I loved. I learned how to make healthy swaps and adjustments to enjoy really tasty, filling meals without the guilt. I could still enjoy family dinners and cook for friends and still feel in control.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weekly group meetings became the cornerstone of his success. “In group is really where the magic happened” Gary says. The camaraderie, shared tips, and support kept him motivated - even during challenging weeks. “The group was such a lifeline,” Gary says. “They reminded me why I started and helped me keep going..the support made all the difference.”

Gary before he started his journey

Exercise, once a chore, gradually became a passion. Before Slimming World Gary admits it would be an occasional dog walk around the block. By starting small, and sometimes just walking to the next lamppost and building his confidence gradually, he built up his fitness over the months.

“Those short dog walks have now turned into full on adventures!” Today, he spends most weekends hiking, kayaking, and running around local nature spots with his dogs. “It’s no longer something I have to do—it’s something I love, and it makes me feel so alive,” he says.

Eighteen months since joining, he is now over 6-and-a-half stones lighter and feels like a new man. “I genuinely can’t believe it when I see old photos.” His confidence has soared, his health has improved, he’s embracing life and now looks forward to social events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you’re feeling where I was – feeling stuck, low, worried about your health – please believe me when I say change is possible. You don’t have to do it alone. Slimming World gave me the tools, the knowledge and most importantly the support I needed to change my life.”

Inspired by his own success, Gary is now launching his very own Slimming World group in Sandy. The new group will meet every Tuesday starting September 23 at the Conservative Club, where Gary hopes to support others on their journey.

“I want to give back what was given to me,” he says. “Helping others find their confidence again is the most rewarding part of all.”

For info about Gary’s group you can call or message him on 07795 285746.