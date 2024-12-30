Emily pictured before and after her weight loss

Wanting to be the fun, fit mum and scared her health and lifestyle would impact her young children, Emily set about transforming her lifestyle to lose weight to be the mum she wanted to be.

Eight months later she’s approaching her final target and has already lost over five and a half stones in weight.

Feeling ‘exhausted’ and ‘trapped’ in a body she didn’t like, Emily turned to her local weight loss support group in Biggleswade for help. She struggled initially, however inspired by the weight losses others were achieving it gave her the drive to do it for herself and her children, ages two and four.

“I wanted to be a young, fit, fun mum and the way I was going. I wasn't ever going to be that. We have family history of cancer and heart conditions, I wanted to limit my risk as much as possible so I can see as much of my children as I can.”

Teaching Assistant Emily, 33, from Litlington, hadn’t realised the impact her weight was having on her whole day to day life.

“I feel mentally so much healthier and so much happier. I know if I want to do something now I can just do it! Even going on rides with the children, I don't need to worry about whether or not I'll fit in the chair. I don't have to worry about my children's friends asking me why my tummy is so big or if I'm going to have a baby. People don't realise how much simple comments like that hurt.”

Like so many others, Emily believed she had to diet and restrict herself to lose weight. Slimming World has a much more relaxed approach, where nothing is banned, it’s all about balance and everything in moderation.

She says: “food optimising is easy – it's just a change in mindset. If we go out, I look at the menus and I can pick out what would be the most healthiest and filling option. At the beginning I definitely restricted myself too much. Rachel helped us see that we can still eat what we enjoy, we might just have to tweak how we prepare it or use a slightly different recipe.”

Since losing her weight she’s changed jobs, and can run around more after the student she supports one to one. “I would never have had the energy before to keep up with him,” she said.

At home she’s doing so much more active things with her two young children too. “We love putting a family workout video on together or just have a family sitting room disco!”

Emily is certain that it was the group she joined that made all the difference.

“I wouldn't have gotten as far as I did without the continual support of the group that I attend. Every week for two years I went without really making a lot of difference, but their support was unwavering. And it made it a safe space that when I finally did start to follow the plan and start to lose everyone celebrated my success, which has been so lovely.”

Losing her weight has given Emily a huge confidence boost too. “I’ve had the confidence to join a local Burlesque group and dance every week plus had a boudoir photo shoot… I also had a couple's photoshoot because I look even better now than I did on my wedding day and I wanted to celebrate that with my husband.”

You can find your local support group at www.slimmingworld.co.uk if you’re looking for any support with your weight loss in the New Year.

Before:

Breakfast: McDonalds Sauage & Egg muffin, 2 hash browns and a latte

Late morning snack – coffee with biscuits

Lunch: Bacon and Cheese Toastie with a packet of crisps

Dinner: Microwave meal – plus picking at childrens leftovers

Often chocolate in front of the TV

Now:

Breakfast: Baked Oats with fresh fruit

Snack: berries and grapes

Lunch: Pasta salad with smoked salmon

Dinner: Mushroom Risotto

(I now snack on vegetable batons whilst feeding the children to stop me picking)