Jackpot: Biggleswade housebuilder opens up £12,000 fund for local community

A local housebuilder has launched a scheme to support deserving community initiatives across Biggleswade.

Redrow South Midlands, which is currently building new homes across Bedfordshire, is launching a £12,000 community fund to support as many local groups, organisations, and individuals as possible – and is now welcoming applications.

There’s no cause too small, so whether funds are required for art supplies to help local Brownies to get creative, a search and rescue team in need of new lifejackets, or a local children’s group wishing to go on their first ever camp out, Redrow South Midlands’ initiative can help.

The initiative, which started in 2019, aims to help local organisations with specific donations and give them the tools they need to continue to thrive. So far Redrow South Midlands has donated a total of £40,000 to winners including Friends for Life Bedfordshire, a charity that reduces social isolation in the elderly.

Redrow Shelly Thomas presents the £1000 cheque to Suzanne Tibbets from Hartford Hedgehog Rescue.

Andrew Newman, Sales Director at Redrow South Midlands, said: “We always try to do our bit to help create thriving communities in and around our developments, with the success of previous community funds, we knew we had to go bigger this year, adding £2,000 more to the pot, helping even more people in our community.

“We would like groups to tell us exactly what they need, such as new tents for a local scout group for an upcoming trip. This way we will be able to give groups and charities the items they really need to continue their great work.

“We’d like to invite volunteers at local charities or community groups to share their story with us and tell us what they need so they can continue to do the thing they do best – supporting their community.

“We’re looking forward to hearing how we can help people across Biggleswade and the surrounding areas.”

The fund will open on 10th June and will close at midnight on 6th September 2024.

For further details on how to apply, please visit: redrow.co.uk/south-midlands-community-fund

