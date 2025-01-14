Leisure centres host successful Family Open Days with Team GB star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre in Biggleswade and Sandy Leisure and Sports Centre hosted successful Family Open Days with free activities on Saturday, January 11.

The centres, run by award-winning operator Everyone Active in partnership with Central Bedfordshire Council, welcomed Team GB sprinter and TV personality Harry Aikines-Aryeetey to join in the fun.

Harry has won medals at each of the past three Commonwealth Games, including gold at Birmingham 2022 and Gold Coast 2018. He is also a three-times gold medallist at the European Championships and recently appeared on Celebrity MasterChef and the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.

Harry signed numerous autographs and posed for many pictures, proving hugely popular with people of all ages, as well as throwing himself into gym challenges at both sites.

Athlete and TV personality Harry Aikines-Aryeetey meets the local community at Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre

Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre’s open day included free inflatable swim sessions, bouncy castle sessions and the chance to meet the Active Monsters, as well as personal training tasters and a biceps gym challenge.

Sandy Leisure and Sports Centre’s Family Open Day featured free group exercise classes, the launch of Les Mills Pilates, children’s activities courtesy of TayPlay, free face painting, a chest press gym challenge and local business stalls.

Selected activities at these events were free, pending a charity donation to Everyone Active’s charity partner, Breast Cancer Now.

Everyone Active’s contract manager, Gary Foley, said: “It was fantastic to welcome the local community to these centres and to see them enjoying a wide range of activities.

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey chats to Everyone Active's contract sales manager Hayley McKay and members of the public

“It was great to show people the state-of-the-art facilities on their doorstep, which are a crucial factor in improving physical health and mental well-being.

“We would like to thank Harry for attending and for playing a really important role in making the event such a success.”

Cllr Steven Watkins, Executive Member responsible for Leisure Services at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: "These Family Open Days showcase the incredible facilities we have here in Central Bedfordshire, and it’s fantastic to see so many families enjoying the activities on offer.

“Events like these highlight the vital role our leisure centres play in promoting health, fitness, and community spirit. A special thank you to Harry Aikines-Aryeetey for inspiring everyone with his energy and enthusiasm."