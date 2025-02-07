Local beauty salon invites town to post love messages for all to see

Share the love

A local beauty salon in Biggleswade has invited the people of the town to post Valentine messages on its window.

The salons window gets alot of footfall with people passing to get onto the high street. It's become a feature of the town with strangers stopping to admire it. So the girls in the Little Retreat decided to put it to good use this Valentines and share the love to all. People of any age can stop by and write their notes which are displayed for free for their loved ones to see.

The salon owners said " there is so much negativity in the world we wanted to share some love "

They invite everyone to pop down, take a look and pop a message on, there is a mixture of messages of hope, love and happiness, and also a couple of cheeky ones thrown in.