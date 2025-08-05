Maintaining St. Mary's churchyard - can you help?

The dirty side of churchyard maintenance.

The practice of burial within churchyards is thought to date back to around the 8th century Anno Domini (in the year of the Lord). It was not until around the 1850’s when cemetery burial, both private and municipal in cities and towns in particular, came to outstrip churchyard burial because of overcrowding.

The first private cemeteries were opened as commercial ventures, much larger than traditional churchyards, and tending to be located at the periphery of communities rather than in the centre, such as All Souls Cemetery in Kensal Rise London, opened in 1833.

From the 1850’s onwards there was the development of local authority cemeteries. These municipal cemeteries offered burial for all parts of society and were operated by ‘Burial Board’, and remain the responsibility of town and city councils.

The commonwealth War Graves commission (CWGC) founded in 1917, is responsible for commemorating the war dead and caring for their graves and memorials. The ‘war dead’ in UK burial sites include: those who died in hospital after being repatriated for treatment; those killed in military training accidents; military personnel killed as a result of enemy action in air raids; and some killed in action in the air or in coastal water where their remains were subsequently washed ashore. Some of these graves are in dedicated CWGC sites, but other feature in small dedicated plots within churchyards, such as St. Mary’s Henlow, and municipal cemeteries. At St. Marys whilst the church is responsible for the care of the cemetery as a whole, the CWGC cares for its war graves.

Flower bed planted by volunteers.

Open graveyards, burial sites adjacent to a church that are still being used, belong to and are maintained by that church, coming under the jurisdiction of the local Parochial Church Council despite the limited funds they have available to them.

The ground maintenance of any burial site consists of many aspects, including: grass cutting; planting and upkeep of floral displays; the trimming and care of trees and shrubs; maintenance of boundary walls, gates and fences; rubbish clearance; upkeep of signs and notices; ground levelling where necessary; management of large or invasive plants especially those around monuments to prevent damage and enhance biodiversity; removal of diseased trees and dead branches which might pose a hazard; and management of soil levels, subsidence and drainage.

Burial grounds are areas of community green space, valued by many locals not just those directly connected with the church. The Friends of St. Mary’s Gardening Group, maintain the churchyard and participate in fundraising events, to provide plants to renew this valuable space. Their aim is to maintain the churchyard in a tidy state whilst also providing a wildlife friendly habitat. This group of unpaid volunteers participate in organised working parties and ad hoc maintenance, without any prescribed level of commitment. Amongst other things, the team are looking for volunteers to assist with shrub pruning, weeding, composting, path edging, leaf clearing, ivy cutting, weed and grass strimming and removing dead flowers.

