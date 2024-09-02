Man planning gruelling 16-hour Mount Everest climb on stairmaster for local charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Biggleswade local, Alex Robertson-Cox is planning a non-stop stairmaster challenge equivalent to climbing from sea level to the top of Mount Everest – 8849m!

The fundraising event was born out of Alex’s desire to do big challenges to raise money for charity, having had his own transformation through getting fit back in 2022.

“Having completed my own transformation I fell in love with endurance training and starting training in ultramarathons. Catching the adrenal fuelled buzz, I soon jumped on a plane and climbed Mount Kilimanjaro! Friends soon asked me ‘What’s next, Aff? Mt Everest? And that is where the idea for this challenge came from” says Alex. Alex chose Hertfordshire charity, Growing Resilience in Teens (GRIT) who support young people from 11-24 facing mental health difficulties with their unique coaching approach called the Four Corners Method.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The method combines traditional life coaching practices to problem solve and empower its young people with physical body movement such as boxing.

Alex Robertson-Cox before his latest 4 hours training stint

Of his reason for choosing GRIT, Alex says “GRIT stood out for me as they’re local, unique and helping youngsters. I have 3 children Deni, Callum and Millie who are all teenagers and I want to show them along with every other teenager that we all have the ‘you can’ in us. All you need is a bit of confidence, resilience and determination to overcome the impossible – which I think GRIT are helping to teach to the young people they work with.”

The fundraiser will be taking place on Saturday 21st September at popular Hitchin gym, RAW who are furthering the support for Alex and his fundraiser by offering additional activities throughout the day.

Mark Flint, Owner of RAW gym and its coaches will be offering ‘pay as you feel’ PT coaching sessions, access to the gym, a circuits class to all including non gym members as well as hosting a raffle with all proceeds going to the charity. DJ Ben Phillips will also be hosting a DJ set to spur on Alex and gym attendees.

RAW are no strangers to challenging their clients, often hosting 6 and 12 week transformation packages but a 16 hour stairmaster climb is the first.

"We're really excited to support Alex and GRIT in this fundraising event because we believe it will help to bring the RAW community together to support young people's mental health, something we are really passionate about." said Mark, he continued “and by opening up the gym to the wider community we’d really love to see local people get involved to see how GRIT works whilst supporting Alex in his endeavour!”.

Surrounding local businesses including Elite Gym, where GRIT host their boxing training sessions are also planning to get involved to make the most of this fundraising day and raise awareness of the charities work within the community.

Elite Gym plan to offer sparring sessions throughout the day, alongside GRIT who will be showing examples of the embodied coaching and resilience building skills they provide for their young people.

To find out more on Alex’s fundraiser, head to his JustGiving page - www.justgiving.com/page/alex-robertson-cox