Most young Brits have no pension plan… despite hoping to retire early and travel the world

Millions of young Brits have no pension plan - despite believing they will retire aged 63 and spend their twilight years travelling the world.

New research reveals more than three quarters (77%) of 18 to 24-year-olds and nearly half (49%) of 25 to 34-year-olds have not started to financially plan for post-work life.

Despite this, young Brits still believe they can realistically retire at 63 – five years before reaching State Pension age of 68 [1].

Two-fifths (42%) of 18 to 24-year-olds and nearly half (49%) of 25 to 34-year-olds hope to spend their retirement ‘regularly travelling’.

According to the study from leading savings and investments business, M&G, most Brits do not expect to start putting money aside for retirement until they reach the age of 43.

And yet, most young Brits believe they will need a pension pot that provides an annual income of £36,500 a year to live off, after income tax - nearly three times the £13,884 UK average [2].

The research has highlighted the risks of an emerging ‘too little, too late’ generation of Brits, who are putting off pension planning and saving for their future.

Two-fifths of Brits say they ‘can’t afford’ to save for retirement and a quarter (27%) say they are too ‘focused on saving or managing their finances’ right now.

More than a quarter (26%) of 18 to 24-year-olds told researchers they ‘don’t’ think that far ahead’ while nearly a third (30%) think it’s ‘too early’ to worry about retirement.

A fifth (22%) of Brits say they’ll start saving more for retirement when they earn more salary.

Beyond affordability, the YouGov study of more than 2,000 Brits highlighted how attitudes towards retirement have played a part in making post-work life seem less appealing.

More than half (58%) of those polled believe the way retirement is written, talked or portrayed is uninspiring, and does not reflect how they plan to spend their later life.

More than half of 25 to 34-year-old associate ‘gardening’ (51%) with retirement, while more than two-fifths (45%) believe later life is all about ‘reading’.

To challenge this, M&G is launching a new national campaign to change the conversation around later life financial planning, including a rights-free photography series that better reflects the reality of retirement.

Anusha Mittal, Managing Director of Individual Life and Pensions at M&G, said: ‘‘The way later life is currently being portrayed is not realistic, aspirational or reflective of how people are now living.

“Our research shows the reality of later life is radically different today than it was in previous decades, and how people are enjoying their later years is currently misrepresented.

“If we don’t begin to positively reframe this chapter of life, the risk is that more people will continue to avoid planning for retirement and the ‘too little, too late’ generation will continue to grow.

“We need to break the cycle, have a cultural reset, change the conversation and inspire people to plan for the future.

“We also need to give people greater financial confidence to put their money to work. This involves setting a clear roadmap on the future of auto-enrolment, providing greater education on the principles of pensions and savings and making advice more accessible.

“By putting concrete actions in place, combined with more positive representations of later life, the industry can better support people to take action to meet their financial goals.”

By providing a more aspirational, positive and realistic representation of retirement, M&G is seeking to inspire people to plan proactively, feel comfortable discussing their financial situation and have greater confidence in seeking advice.

To kickstart the change in conversation and visually reframe how we think about later life, M&G has today released two sets of imagery.

The first is an AI generated depiction** of what day to day life in retirement stereotypically looks like in the UK, painting a rather outdated picture of what later life is.

The second is a contrastingly vibrant photography series, reflecting the rich variety of how individuals enjoy later life today, all free to use by media and other interested parties.

This imagery is launched alongside M&G’s Agenda for Change, a set of recommendations that draw on M&G’s research findings, with the aim to inspire individuals, government and industry to make meaningful change. The recommendations call for:

A comprehensive review of how retirement is portrayed, considering what changes could nudge more people to engage with later life planning and increase contribution rates;

A review of financial education provision, so that school leavers understand basic principles related to pensions saving, so they can boost returns at different stages of their savings journey;

A clear roadmap on the future of auto-enrolment contribution rates to tackle under-saving in workplace pensions with consideration given to targeted support for lower income groups;

Better access to affordable financial advice, ensuring the UK has the right regulatory architecture for regular savers to tap into bespoke, simple, affordable advice, guidance and targeted support.

To demonstrate its commitment to changing the conversation and aligned with its recommendations, M&G has commissioned its own review on how later life is portrayed.

In partnership with Westminster think-tank, The Social Market Foundation, over the next few months M&G will undertake a deeper investigation of how individuals view later life, exploring framings of later life and what changes could be made to encourage more people to engage with later life planning at an earlier stage.

Director of the Social Market Foundation, Theo Bertram said: "People are living longer, moving to part-time working and M&G’s campaign shows that people have clear aspirations to lead active lives way past their retirement age.

“The UK needs a cultural reset on how it discusses pensions because changing the perception of later life has huge potential to boost saving rates and give people more confidence over their financial future.

“As the Government’s Pension Review looks at these critical issues, our partnership with M&G will explore whether we should reframe how we discuss later life and what positive impact this could have.”