Mums and dads go back to class as primary school invites them in to taste school life

Parents at Everton Heath Primary School near Biggleswade thoroughly enjoyed coming into school for a “Families in Class” week.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Families at Everton Heath Primary School near Biggleswade, part of The Cam Academy Trust, enjoyed the opportunity to go back to school this week in a special “Families in Class” week.

Everton Heath Primary invited the mums and dads to come along and get a taste of the school day, experiencing for themselves first hand what their children do in class.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim of the sessions was to strengthen the partnership between school and home, giving parents a better idea of what and how their children learn at school and to have the chance to engage directly with their learning environment.

Parents said the sessions were great experience

Parents very much appreciated the “Families in Class” week: “I enjoyed taking part in the lesson as I thought we would just be observing,” said one parent. “It was good to see how the children learn their phonics,” said another.

“It was a great experience. I would love to do it again,” commented another parent. “It was well constructed - I enjoyed it and learnt more about phonics.”

The sessions were a great success and the school now plans to run a “Families in Class” week every term next academic year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headteacher of Everton Heath Primary School, Emma Bircham, said: “We were delighted to welcome our families in for these sessions, which were designed to be engaging, informative and, most importantly, fun!

The aim of the sessions was to strengthen the partnership between school and home

“Our parents very much appreciated the opportunity to share in their children’s learning in this personal way and so we will be offering Families in Class sessions every term next year.

“At Everton Heath, we are committed to creating a positive and stimulating learning community and it was a great privilege to welcome the children’s parents into our small and friendly school to witness this.”