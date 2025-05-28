New chapter for Stotfold Library as re-opening date approaches

Stotfold Library will reopen at its new home in the town's Greenacre Centre, at 2pm on Wednesday, June 11.

The library closed on May 17 to allow staff to pack for the move and get everything in place at the new Oak Hall facility.

The new library will integrate community-friendly features such as a larger event space, and convenient free parking. Customers will also benefit from a broader selection of books and improved IT facilities, including enhanced wi-fi coverage, additional self-service machine and upgraded security measures.

The move has been made possible thanks to a £300k investment by Central Bedfordshire Council.

People are reminded that library services will be available from all 11 other library service points across Central Bedfordshire or by using the council’s 24/7 Library services. Additionally, extended borrowing periods will be in place during the move, to ensure users don't incur fines.

Cllr Steve Buck, mayor of Stotfold Town Council, said: “We are absolutely delighted that the library will soon be opening its doors at the Greenacre Centre. This move represents a significant step forward in enhancing the facilities available to our residents, and we are proud to be part of a project that places the community at its heart.

"The new library will provide a modern, welcoming space with improved resources and greater opportunities for events and engagement. It has been a long-anticipated development, but one that we firmly believe will be well worth the wait.

"We very much look forward to seeing it come to life this June.”

