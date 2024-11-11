New Sandy RBL Chairman
Roger Sparks stands down as Chairman after 16 years.
On the 16th of October, after 16 years of service Roger Sparks stood down as Chairman of the Sandy & District Royal British Legion Branch.
Incoming new Chairman, Paul Hickton, thanked Roger for the years of dedication to the Branch and knows he has big footsteps to follow in. Roger will continued to be a member of the Branch and will support Paul as much as he can.
The Branch welcomes new members and we meet the 3rd Wednesday of each month, 7pm at the Sandy Conservative Club.