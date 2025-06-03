New threads, stronger bonds: Fire Control embraces change

Blue Watch leaving in white and Red Watch arriving in blue

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) has taken a significant step toward greater unity and recognition within its team.

Fire Control staff have transitioned from wearing white shirts to blue bringing their uniform in line with that of operational firefighters, who have worn blue for over a decade.

This meaningful change reflects the Service’s commitment to recognising the vital role Fire Control staff play in emergency response and to fostering a stronger sense of inclusion and identity across the organisation.

“Changing our Control staff uniform from white to blue is more than just a visual update”, said Faye Roast, Fire Control Manager. “It signifies their integral role in our emergency response team. This is the beginning of a new era for BFRS Fire Control, and I'm excited for what lies ahead.”

Often the first point of contact in an emergency, Fire Control staff provide critical support that ensures swift and coordinated responses. The uniform update is part of a broader effort by BFRS to enhance cohesion, pride, and professional recognition across all roles.

As BFRS continues to evolve, this change stands as a visible reminder of the Service’s ongoing dedication to acknowledging every team member’s contribution to public safety.