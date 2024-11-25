Parkinson’s UK’s Biggleswade branch issues urgent appeal for volunteers to meet growing demand

Parkinson’s UK’s Biggleswade support group is urgently seeking volunteers to help manage its activities as it has expanded to over 30 members since it launched in August this year.

The new Parkinson’s Café sessions are in high demand with many local people with Parkinson’s regularly attending, and the group is now calling on people to support the sessions as the group continues to grow in numbers.

The Parkinson’s café meets from 2pm to 4pm on the third Wednesday of the month from in the St Andrew’s Masonic meeting rooms on St Andrew’s Street in Biggleswade. The room hire is kindly sponsored by Biggleswade Freemasons and their Ladies group.

The Biggleswade support group are in need of two Café Coordinators who will be responsible for setting up the room, welcoming people and making refreshments.

Julie Wilson, Area Development Manager, at Parkinson’s UK said: "Activities provided by local groups are a lifeline for people in the local area who are living with Parkinson’s, but it’s vital that we have enough volunteers to support them.

“If you can spare a few hours a month we’d love to welcome you to volunteer alongside the amazing people who are part of the group - because with your support we really can change lives.

“As well as making a big difference to people living with Parkinson’s in your local community, volunteering is a great opportunity to try something new, have new experiences, and meet new people. Join us today!”

As well as regular monthly meetings, there is Pitch Up - Walking Football and Tai-Chi for Parkinson’s, which have been set up to enable people to live well with the condition.

Around 153,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with Parkinson’s, including around 5,657 people in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire.

Parkinson's UK is the UK's leading charity supporting those with the condition. Its mission is to find a cure and improve life for everyone affected by Parkinson's through pioneering research, information, support and campaigning.

Visit parkinsons.org.uk for more information about Parkinson’s UK and its support groups.

For further details about the volunteer vacancies and the Biggleswade support group, please contact Julie Wilson, Area Development Manager at [email protected].