Pulling out all the stops to celebrate the 21st Stotfold Steam Fair & Country Show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It will be full steam ahead for the Steam Fair & Country Show which promises a weekend of fun activities for all the family.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, now in its 21st year, has become one of the most popular events in Central Bedfordshire, attracting thousands of visitors from all over the country.

The event will be held on May 10 and May 11 with advance tickets available here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As ever the show will be keeping with tradition, combining the wonders of steam power with a variety of fun entertainment and fantastic day out for families and steam fans alike.

It will be full steam ahead for the annual Stotfold Steam Fair & Country Show

A spokesperson said: “The funds generated by the Steam Fair are essential for keeping Stotfold Mill and its Nature Reserve open for all to enjoy as a visitor attraction - free of charge. Your support helps us to keep the wheels of history turning.”

Among this year’s highlights are The Saunders Steam collection, the biggest working steam collection in Europe. The collection includes many operating steam traction engines, fairground rides, mechanical organs, vintage lorries and vintage cars.

Other attractions include The Stannage Stunt Team with team lead Aaron Stannage boasting over 24 years’ experience specialising in car, motorbike, fire and high fall stunts. Aaron, who has performed some of the most spectacular stunts ever seen on film or TV, and his team will perform their spectacular High Fall Show, Flaming High Fall Show and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rockets will be combining drenaline-fuelled stunt action with strength, passion and dedication courtesy of a troupe of talented boys and girls.

The Sheep Dog display is huge event favourite presented by Merion Owen, A farmer born and bred, Meirion is the third generation of his family to be involved in the art of training, competing and demonstrating with his border collies all over the country. Meirion appears regularly on TV including three series of the popular BBC programme 'One Man and His Dog.

Other major attractions include a live music and fun fair, The Rockets with their airborne stunts and formation riding, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, Traction Engine Tug of War, Play Zone and much more.

There will also be a range of refreshments on offer including cask ales and traditional ciders.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.