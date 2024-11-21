Radiance of Diwali 2024 Shines Bright in Biggleswade: A celebration of community and culture

Biggleswade Mayor Mark Foster, Cllr Sarju Patel, The King’s personal representative in the county, The Lord-Lieutenant, Mrs Susan Lousada. The Sovereign’s Law representative in the county, The High Sheriff, Mr Bav Shah, Cllr Grant Fage

The “Radiance of Diwali 2024” event in Biggleswade was a resounding success, celebrating the Festival of Lights with record-breaking attendance and a full-capacity venue.

Organised with dedication and passion by Cllr Sarju Patel and family, the event brought together a vibrant mix of communities, showcasing the true spirit of Diwali through cultural performances, festive traditions, and a shared sense of unity.

In the words of the event’s organiser, Cllr Sarju Patel, “This was a truly remarkable and successful event where members of all communities came together to celebrate with so much love and joy. Diwali embodies the spirit of hope and unity, and it was heartwarming to see Biggleswade embrace these values with open arms.”

The evening was supported by a fantastic team, with special thanks to Helen Ashton, Manager of The Weatherley Centre Ltd, and her team. Their professionalism and dedication from start to finish ensured the event ran smoothly. The Weatherley Centre, located in the heart of Biggleswade, proved to be the perfect community venue, with its excellent facilities and supportive staff playing a vital role in the event’s success. Additionally, a heartfelt thank you goes to Danielle Reales for her outstanding work in presenting the evening’s programme. Her professionalism and charisma added an engaging and enjoyable touch to the event.

Students of Mayura School of dance ready for their performance

The gathering was graced by distinguished dignitaries, including the King’s personal representative in the county, The Lord-Lieutenant, Mrs Susan Lousada, and the Sovereign’s Law representative in the county, The High Sheriff, Mr Bav Shah. Also in attendance were Member of Parliament Richard Fuller, Biggleswade Mayor Mark Foster, Deputy Mayor Gary Barrett, and Police and Crime Commissioner John Tizard. Their presence underscored the importance of Diwali as a bridge-building celebration that fosters understanding and harmony in Bedfordshire.

The evening featured a variety of captivating performances, including a mesmerising Bharatanatyam performance by the Mayura School of Dance, as well as a solo dance by Vinaya Patel, which received thunderous applause from the audience. These performances embodied the Diwali theme of light overcoming darkness, leaving a lasting impression on all present.

The organisers also extended their heartfelt thanks to the event’s sponsors, whose contributions played a vital role in bringing this celebration to life. Sponsors included Specsavers, Ristorante L’Olivo, K.P Patel & Sons Properties, Biggleswade Express, and George C Photography. Their generous support was instrumental in creating a memorable and successful event, ensuring that Radiance of Diwali 2024 will be cherished for years to come.

As the event came to a close, the atmosphere was filled with warmth and gratitude. Radiance of Diwali 2024 was more than just a celebration; it was a reflection of Biggleswade’s growing community spirit and dedication to cultural inclusivity. With a record turnout, a supportive venue, and overwhelming community participation, this year’s Diwali celebration set a new standard, sparking excitement for even grander festivities in the years ahead.