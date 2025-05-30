Raise a glass and the bar by investing in this stylish converted Biggleswade pub

Sadly more and more pubs are closing but the good news is many are available for sale and when converted make for unique family homes.

One example is The Old Hopbine public house, which dates back to the 1880s but now offers a harmonious blend of modern living and historical charm.

Located in Drove Road, this stylish home has been beautifully renovated to the highest standard mixing contemporary features with original elements such as exposed brick fireplaces and bay windows.

The property is on the market at £825,000 with agents Harvey Robinson, of Biggleswade, on 01767 660770. See further details at Right Move

The spacious accommodation spans three floors, starting with the lower ground floor, which was originally the ale cellar.

This space has been tanked and fully converted into a stylish cinema room, offering a perfect space for family entertainment but could easily be adapted as a home gym. On the ground floor, the property boasts three impressive reception rooms. The living room, formerly the pub's bar area, retains its original exposed brick fireplace and is bay-fronted. The dual-aspect family room or playroom features a large bay window and French doors leading out to the rear garden. A beautifully decorated dining room completes the reception spaces with further access out to the rear garden. The kitchen and breakfast room is a standout feature, offering a large island unit, sleek high-gloss units and complimenting work surfaces. Additional practical features on this floor include a separate utility room and a downstairs cloakroom. The first floor offers four double bedrooms, including a luxurious master suite with large shuttered windows, an original cast-iron fireplace, and a separate dressing room. The ensuite wet room, featuring elegant herringbone tiling, adds a touch of luxury. Two of the remaining three bedrooms benefit from high-quality built-in wardrobes, and the first floor is completed by a well-appointed family bathroom.

Full planning permission, which has now lapsed, was granted for a first-floor extension above the dining room, which would provide an enlarged family bathroom.

